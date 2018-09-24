Nokia 5.1 Plus launched in India, priced at Rs 10,999

Finnish company HMD Global, that sells Nokia smartphones, on Monday announced the availability of Nokia 5.1 Plus for Rs 10,999 in India.

The online-exclusive smartphone will be available on Flipkart and the company’s own website from October 1, the company said in a statement. Airtel customers will receive Rs 1,800 instant cashback and 240 GB data over 12 months on the plans of Rs 199, Rs 249 and Rs 448.

The device comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, sports a 5.8-inch notched display, glass body and 13MP+5MP dual-lens rear camera.

“With ‘Nokia 5.1 Plus’, our vision was to deliver performance, AI-imaging and a contemporary design in an accessible device so that more people can play mobile games, binge-watch their favourite series and capture great content,” said Ajey Mehta, Vice President and Country Head-India, HMD Global.

The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio P60 chip and comes equipped with either 3GB or 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery.

The smartphone comes with Android Oreo but is upgradable to Android P, the company said.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 14:36 IST