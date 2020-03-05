Nokia 5.2 Captain America spotted on Geekbench, expected to launch on March 18

tech

HMD Global scheduled an event for March 18 in London where it is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. One of these includes Nokia 5.2 codenamed ‘Captain America’ which has now showed up on benchmarking website Geekbench.

Nokia 5.2 Captain America is listed on Geekbench with Android 10 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The chipset isn’t revealed but rumours suggest Nokia 5.2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 632 chipset. The Geekbench listing also reveals 3GB of RAM for the Nokia 5.2. Going by these specs, Nokia 5.2 will most likely fall in the budget category.

Based on previous leaks and rumours, Nokia 5.2 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD display and pack a 3,500mAh battery. The smartphone is also rumoured to offer up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Pricing of the Nokia 5.2 also leaked revealing a price tag of 169 Euros which translates to roughly Rs 13,000. In terms of design, Nokia 5.2 is expected to feature a notched display.

Along with the Nokia 5.2, HMD Global is expected to launch the Nokia 8.2 and Nokia 1.3 smartphones. Nokia 8.2 is touted to be the company’s first 5G phone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 chipset. It could come with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of built-in storage and a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera.

As for the Nokia 1.3, it will be an entry-level smartphone with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. Nokia 1.3 is also expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery and run on a MediaTek processor.