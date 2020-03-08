e-paper
Home / Tech / Nokia 5.2 could officially launch as Nokia 5.3, key specifications leaked as well

Nokia 5.2 could officially launch as Nokia 5.3, key specifications leaked as well

Here’s what you can expect from HMD Global’s next budget smartphone.

Mar 08, 2020
Nokia 5.3 key specifications leaked
Nokia 5.3 key specifications leaked (HMD Global)
         

Nokia 5.2 could officially launch as Nokia 5.3. Ahead of the official release, all the important specifications of the phone have leaked online.

According to Nokiapoweruser, Nokia 5.3 aka Nokia 5.2 will sport as many as four rear cameras including 16-megapixel, 5-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 8-megapixel sensors. For selfies, it will have an 8-megapixel front camera.

The website says Nokia 5.3 will have a 6.55-inch display but with 18:5:9 ratio. For performance, Nokia 5.3 may come in 3GB, 64GB variant as the base. There could also be a 6GB model. Nokia 5.3 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery.

The latest info comes shortly after Nokia 5.2 was spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website. Also dubbed as Captain America, the Nokia 5.2 listing revealed 3GB RAM. The phone is speculated to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

According to reports, Nokia 5.2 or Nokia 5.3 could be priced around Rs 13,000.

Apart from the budget Nokia 5.3, HMD Global is planning to launch more new phones including the long-awaited Nokia 8.2. Earlier this week, HMD Global announced its new smartphones will be featuring in upcoming James Bond flick – No Time to Die. A leaked image on Reddit revealed agent 007, Daniel Craig, using a ‘Silver’ colour variant of what’s considered as Nokia 8.2 5G.

