Nokia 5.3, Nokia 5310 to launch in India soon

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:11 IST

Earlier this week HMD Global, the brand that markets Nokia smartphones, launched four new Android smartphones, which includes the Nokia 8.3 5G, the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 1.3 and the Nokia 5310, in a global launch event online. Now, word is that the company is gearing to launch two of these smartphones, that is, the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 5310 in India soon.

The two smartphones have already been listed on the Nokia India website, which tells us everything that we need to know about the two smartphones. The company has listed detailed specifications and features of the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 5310 on its India website. The listing, however, does not reveal the India price of the two newly launched smartphones, all of which indicates that the two phones are likely to arrive in India soon.

Nokia 5.3

Coming to the specifications, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with 2.5D glass in the front and a scratch-resistant composite back. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space that can be expanded further using a microSD of up to 512GB space.

On the camera front, the phone has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor. It runs on Android 10 and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is available in Cyan, Charcoal and Sand colour variants.

Nokia 5310

The Nokia 5310, on the other hand, comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display with a keypad at the bottom. It is powered by MediaTek 6260A chipset that is backed by 8GB of RAM and 16MB of internal memory that can be expanded further using a 32GB microSD card. It runs on series 30+ OS and is backed by a 1,200mAh battery.

In terms of the camera, the phone has a VGA camera with a flash at the back. It is available in Red-White and Black-Red colour variants.