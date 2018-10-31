Nokia 6.1 gets Android Pie 9.0 update: Here are top new features

Finnish company HMD Global, which manufactures and markets Nokia smartphones, has announced its Nokia 6.1 has started receiving Android 9 Pie operating system (OS).

Notably, this is the second smartphone from the HMD stable with Android Pie, is the ninth major update and the 16th version of the Android OS.

"The Nokia 6.1 has been selected by Google to join the Android One family and therefore, users get exclusive access to 'Apps Actions' -- a feature only available to Android One and Google Pixel devices. 'App Actions' helps users get things done faster by predicting their next move and displaying the right action on right away," the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Android Pie brings a range of useful new features such as adaptive battery, tweaked navigation and improved notifications.

Another interesting feature that Android Pie brings is "Adaptive Brightness" which learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings and does it for you.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 15:03 IST