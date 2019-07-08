Nokia 6.1 gets big price cut, now available at a starting price of Rs 6,999

HMD Global has slashed the price of its Nokia 6.1 smartphone in India by up to Rs 10,000. The base model of Nokia 3.1 is now available for Rs 6,999, down from the original launch price of Rs 16,999.

The top-end model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is available for Rs 9,999. The discount on both the models is available via Nokia’s official e-store.

Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 2018 comes with 5.5-inch full HD display. The smartphone runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box (Android One) and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone is available in 32GB and 64GB storage variants.

Nokia 6.1 comes with 16-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss optics, dual-tone flash. It also has an 8-megapixel wide-angle front-facing camera. The smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Other key features of the phone include USB type-C (USB 2.0), OTG, 3.5mm, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, e-compass, gyroscope, hall sensor, fingerprint sensor, and NFC.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 11:00 IST