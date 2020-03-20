Nokia 6.2, 7.2 get new ‘Bond’ themed 007 Kevlar cases

tech

HMD has just launched three new smartphones and a feature phone alongside a global data roaming service. But that is not all. The firm has also introduced new Kevlar cases for two of its old smartphones – Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Both these new handsets get the exclusive 007-branded Kevlar case, which were even showcased in the promotional video for a split seconds. This comes as a part of HMD’s collaboration with the upcoming 25th Bond movie, in which the agent 007 himself and other characters will be seen using Nokia handsets as well.

“Also, to celebrate the phone partnership with the 25th Bond movie, in cinemas in November, fans can now get their hands on an exclusive 007 branded special edition Kevlar Case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2,” states the firm in the release.

Nokia 7.2 007 Kevlar case. ( HMD Global )

Also mentioned is that the Kevlar case for Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 is priced at 19.99 euros (Rs 1,600 approximately) and will be available globally by the end of this month. HMD has not revealed much about the Kevlar case. It is also not listed on the company’s global website. However, we will know more about these 007 Kevlar cases in the next few days.

It is worth adding that the India website already lists the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 5310 but not the Nokia 8.3 5G and Nokia 1.3. The key features of Nokia 5.3 include four cameras on the back (13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor), an 8MP camera housed in a notch on the front for selfies. It has a 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 665 and a 4,000mAh battery. Nokia 5310 Express Music comes with an MP3 player and the FM radio, dual front-facing speakers and a 30-day standby battery with 20 hours of talktime, 2.4-inch display, a VGA camera with a flash on the back, 1,200mAh battery and dedicated music keys.