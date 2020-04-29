e-paper
Home / Tech / Nokia 6.2 gets Android 10 Update with April security patch and new features

Nokia 6.2 gets Android 10 Update with April security patch and new features

Since the V2.290 weighs around 1.5GB, we would recommend users to switch to Wifi network for faster downloading.

tech Updated: Apr 29, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
As per the changelog shared on Nokia Phones’ community website, the Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update will be coming to India along with 42 other countries.
As per the changelog shared on Nokia Phones' community website, the Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update will be coming to India along with 42 other countries.
         

HMD Global has started rolling out Android 10 update to its fairly popular Nokia 6.2 smartphone. The update not just brings all the Android 10 goodness but pushes the smartphone security patch to April 2020 as well. However, the firm says that not all Nokia 6.2 users will get the update at once. The first wave will include 43 countries that will get the OTA update by May 3. Since the V2.290 weighs around 1.5GB, we would recommend users to switch to Wifi network for faster downloading.

As per the changelog shared on Nokia Phones’ community website, the Nokia 6.2 Android 10 update will be coming to India along with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Iceland, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Tunisia, UAE, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Yemen.  

The official changelog states ‘Smart Reply’ as one of the key features alongside gesture navigation, system-wide Dark Mode, enhanced privacy and location controls. If you want to check for the update on your Nokia 6.2 smartphone, you can navigate to Settings > About Phone > System updates.

It is worth adding that Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 have already received Android 10 update. The OTA update was rolled out earlier this month HMD Global is scheduled to roll out the Android 10 update for all Nokia smartphones by Q2 this year. More phones in the pipeline to receive the software update soon include Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco. They are likely to get the same features.

