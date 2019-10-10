e-paper
Nokia 6.2 to launch in India on October 11

First unveiled at IFA 2019, Nokia 6.2 comes with triple cameras, HDR10 display, and Snapdragon 636 processor.

tech Updated: Oct 10, 2019 13:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 6.2 smartphone India launch date.
Nokia 6.2 smartphone India launch date.(Nokia)
         

HMD Global launched a bunch of Nokia smartphones and feature phones at IFA 2019 - Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough, Nokia 110 and Nokia 2720 flip phone . The company recently brought Nokia 7.2 to India and it will now launch the Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 6.2 will launch in India on October 11 according to a teaser by Amazon India. The teaser page also has a ‘Notify Me’ button for users interested in receiving updates on the upcoming phone. Nokia 6.2 features a design similar to Nokia 7.2 with the circular camera module. The smartphone also features a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear fingerprint sensor. It will be available in two colour options of ‘Ceramic Black’ and ‘Ice’.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.2 has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ HDR10 display with a waterdrop notch on top. The display also has Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top for protection. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone comes with 3GB and 4GB RAM options and storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. There’s also a microSD card slot with support for 512GB.

In the photography department, Nokia 6.2 houses a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone offers an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. Connectivity options on Nokia 6.2 include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and NFC. Nokia 6.2 will launch with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 13:08 IST

