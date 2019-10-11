Nokia 6.2 with triple cameras, 3,500mAh battery launched in India: Price, specifications

tech

Nokia on Friday launched a new Android One smartphone in India. Nokia 6.2 comes with triple rear cameras, Snapdragon 636 processor and is Android 10 ready. Nokia 6.2 was first unveiled at IFA 2019 along with the Nokia 7.2 which recently made its India debut.

Nokia 6.2 is available for sale via Nokia’s e-store, Amazon India and offline outlets. The smartphone comes in ‘Ceramic Black’ and ‘Ice’ colour options with 4GB RAM and 64GB built-in storage. Nokia 6.2 launch offers include 10% cashback up to Rs 2,000 for HDFC Bank consumers, no cost EMI options, exchange offers up to Rs 9,400 off and gift cards worth Rs 2,000.

Nokia 6.2 users will also a 3 month membership to Google One which gives access to 100GB of cloud storage across Google Drive, Gmail and Google Photos.

Nokia 6.2 looks quite like the Nokia 7.2 with its circular camera design which was first introduced on the Nokia 9 Pureview. The smartphone also has a waterdrop-styled notch on top. It features a dedicated Google Assistant button and comes with the new Google Assistant Ambient mode which turns the Always On display to a digital photo frame.

It features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ HDR10 display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

In terms of optics, Nokia 6.2 sports a triple-camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel 118-degree ultra-wide angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Nokia 6.2 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and NFC. Nokia 6.2 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and it is already in the pipeline to receive Android 10 update.

