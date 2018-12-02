Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Moto One Power: Price, specifications, features comparison

HMD Global earlier this week launched a new mid-range phone ‘Nokia 7.1’ in India. Priced at Rs 19,999, Nokia 7.1 comes with ZEISS optics and PureDisplay technology. It is also the latest Nokia smartphone to join Google’s Android One programme which means it is guaranteed to receive three years of monthly security patches and next big Android OS update.

Nokia 7.1 will take on other popular mid-range phones such as Xiaomi Mi A2 and Moto One Power. Let’s take a look at how HMD Global’s latest mid-range phone fares against its rivals.

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Moto One Power: Price, offers

Nokia 7.1 will go on sale in India on December 7 at a recommended best buy price of Rs 19,999. HMD Global has partnered with Airtel to offer 1TB of 4GB data on eligible plans starting at Rs 199. Postpaid users are eligible for additional data of 120GB with three months of Netflix and one year of Amazon Prime subscription starting Rs 499.

Both Xiaomi Mi A2 and Moto One Power are available for much lesser at Rs 16,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively.

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Moto One Power: Design and display

Nokia 7.1 comes with PureDisplay screen technology which enables HDR 10. The phone has full HD+ 5.84-inch display with 19:9 screen ratio. It also has a notch on the front and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Xiaomi’s Mi A2 is slightly taller than Nokia 7.1 at 5.99-inch display and full HD+ resolution. The phone, however, does not have a notch on the front.

Moto One Power also comes with same full HD+ resolution. It is slightly bigger than Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 7.1 at 6.1-inch display. The phone also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Moto One Power: Camera

Nokia 7.1 comes with a dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.4 aperture) sensors. It has Electronic Image Stablisation (EIS), bothie camera, and Google Lens. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 20-megapixel sensor on the front with Sony IMX376 sensor and large f/2.2 aperture. On the back it has two rear cameras – 12-megapixel (SONY IMX486 and f/1.75 aperture) and 20-megapixel (SONY IMX376 and /1.75 large aperture) sensors. Both the sensors support Physical Detection Autofocus (PDAF).

Motorola Moto One Power comes with dual-rear cameras including 16-megapixel (f1.8, 1.12um) PDAF sensor and 5-megapixel (f2.2, 1.0um) sensor. On the front it has 12-megapixel sensor with f2.0 aperture with single flash.

Moto One Power comes with a big 5,000mAh battery. (HT Photo)

Nokia 7.1 vs Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Moto One Power: Performance, battery

Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor with 3GB of RAM. It has a 3,060mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A2 has a more powerful Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB of RAM. The Xiaomi phone is powered by a 3,010mAh battery.

Moto One Power has the same Nokia’s Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a massive 5,000mAh battery.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 14:09 IST