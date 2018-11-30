Nokia 7.1 launched in India, priced at Rs 19,999: Specifications, features

HMD Global on Friday announced the launch of a new Nokia smartphone in India. Nokia 7.1 is the company’s latest mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 19,999.

Nokia 7.1 was first launched in Europe last month with availability in select markets. The smartphone looks much like the Nokia 7 Plus but with a notch on its display. Nokia 7.1 comes in two colour options of gloss midnight blue and gloss steel.

Nokia 7.1 was launched with Android Oreo, but the smartphone has already received Android Pie update. Like all Nokia smartphones, Nokia 7.1 is also under the Android One platform with three years of monthly security patches assured.

Nokia 7.1: Availability, deals and offers

Nokia 7.1 will be available in India starting December 7 across retailers and Nokia’s online store. Nokia is offering Airtel prepaid users free 1TB of 4G data on plans priced from Rs 199. Airtel postpaid users can avail 120GB of data, three months of Netflix subscription and one year of Amazon Prime subscription on plans starting at Rs 499.

Nokia 7.1 comes in two colours of gloss midnight blue and gloss steel. (HT Photo)

Nokia 7.1: Full specifications

Camera: Nokia 7.1 offers ZEISS Optics on its dual-camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/1.8) and 5-megapixel sensors (f/2.4). The smartphone features EIS for videos, bothie camera, and Google Lens built-in. Up front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Processor: Under the hood, Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 3GB of RAM.

Display: It features a Full HD+ 5.84-inch ‘PureDisplay’ with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

Battery, connectivity: Nokia 7.1 is fuelled by a 3,060mAh battery which is claimed to charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. The smartphone offers a USB Type-C port for charging. It also houses a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and NFC.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 13:16 IST