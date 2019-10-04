e-paper
Nokia 7.2 available with some cool offers on Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Nokia 7.2 is one of the best mid-range phones in India. It also has a 48-megapixel camera. Check out the top deals and offers on the latest Nokia phone.

tech Updated: Oct 04, 2019 17:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers on Nokia 7.2
Check Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale offers on Nokia 7.2(HT Photo)
         

If you’re looking for a good camera phone under Rs 20,000, you should check out the offers on the new Nokia 7.2. HMD Global Nokia 7.2 is currently available via Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone is available with 10% instant discount with Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards transaction. You can also avail no cost EMI scheme which is available for Rs 1,550 per month.

For those looking for an exchange offer, you can get up to 16,000 off on the Nokia 7.2 smartphone. According to the Flipkart listing, you can also get Rs 2,000 extra off over regular exchange value. The deal on Nokia 7.2 expires tonight along with the Big Billion Days sale.

HMD Global launched Nokia 7.2 in India in September this year. The smartphone comes in two variants -- 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 64GB – priced at Rs 18,599 and Rs 19,599 respectively. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs 7,200 with the phone. The benefits include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Rs 3,000 vouchers from Cleartrip and Rs 2,000 off on Zoomcar.

As far as specifications go, Nokia 7.2 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Android 10 update in the future. The phone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For performance, Nokia 7.2 banks on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery and supports USB Type-C.

Nokia 7.2 is also HMD Global’s cheapest phone with a 48-megapixel camera. Overall, Nokia 7.2 comes with three rear cameras -- 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For selfies, Nokia 7.2 has 20-megapixel front camera.

Other important features of Nokia 7.2 include Google Assistant launcher button (physical), rear fingerprint reader, and Bluetooth 5.0

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 17:02 IST

