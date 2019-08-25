Nokia 7.2 key specifications, features revealed ahead of IFA 2019 launch

tech

HMD Global is working on a new mid-range smartphone, dubbed as Nokia 7.2. Expected to launch at the upcoming IFA 2019 expo in Berlin, Nokia 7.2 is set to bring new camera design and features. Nokia 7.2 will be accompanied by Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 budget and mid-range smartphones.

Nokia 7.2 will come with a circular camera module with at least three camera sensors and one LED flash. The camera setup will feature a 48-megapixel sensor and Zeiss Optics. The camera will also support 120-degree wide-angle view. The glass rear panel will also feature a fingerprint sensor.

As far as specifications go, Nokia 7.2 is rumoured to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone is likely to be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM options along with 64GB and 128GB storage options.

Nokia 7.2 is set to launch at HMD Global’s September 5 event at IFA. The smartphone will succeed Nokia 7.1 which is available in India at a starting price of Rs 12,999. Nokia 7.1 comes with a boat-shaped notch on the front and a Full-HD+ 5.84-inch PureView screen. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable).

Nokia 7.1 has a dual-camera setup on the back featuring 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, it offers an 8-megapixel camera. Other key features of Nokia 7.1 include a 3,060mAh battery, Android Pie (Android One), and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

