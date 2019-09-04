Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.2 smartphones to launch at IFA 2019: Expected specs, features

tech

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 14:53 IST

HMD Global will make its debut at IFA this year. The Finnish company is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones at its IFA event scheduled for September 5.

As per rumours, HMD Global is expected to launch Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 5.2. The company is expected to launch new feature phones at its IFA event as well. The new Android phones will fall in the budget and mid-range category. HMD Global has also sent out media invites for an even in India on September 11 where we could see these phones launch.

Another member of our brand new mobile family is on its way! All secrets revealed tomorrow at IFA Berlin. #IFA2019 #NokiaMobileLivehttps://t.co/ZAuhgDJ53G pic.twitter.com/6iGAMBX6B9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 4, 2019

Nokia 7.2

Reports suggest Nokia 7.2 will feature the popular 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on a dual-camera setup. The secondary camera is a 120-degree wide-angle lens. The cameras are said to be placed in a circular design similar to the Nokia 9 PureView. The cameras will most likely come with ZEISS branding.

Under the hood, Nokia 7.2 could run on either Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. It could be offered with 64GB and 128GB storage options. Nokia 7.2 is also expected to feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop-styled notch.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 5.2

As for the Nokia 6.2, it is rumoured to come with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. Nokia 5.2 could launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor.

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 14:50 IST