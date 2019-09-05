Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 800 Tough and Nokia 110 feature phone launched: Price, specifications

tech

At its IFA debut, HMD Global launched six new products including smartphones, feature phones and earbuds. Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are the latest Android One smartphones from HMD Global. The company also launched a ‘Tough’ smart feature phone.

Starting with the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2, both phones sport a similar design with a waterdrop styled notch up front. The rear cameras are also placed in a circular form similar to what we’ve seen on the Nokia 9 Pureview. Nokia 7.2 starts at 299 Euros (Rs 23,700 approx), while Nokia 6.2 has a starting price of 199 Euros (Rs 15,700 approx). In terms of availability, Nokia 7.2 will start retailing by the end of this month and Nokia 6.2 from October.

Courtesy of Google’s Android One platform, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 phones are Android 10 ready. These phones will also receive guaranteed security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

Check out the detailed specs and features of Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 on the front and back. Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. Nokia 7.2 will be available in two variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

In the photography department, Nokia 7.2 offers a 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens at the rear. The smartphone houses a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone offers ZEISS optics along with AI powered night mode.

Nokia 7.2 packs a 3,500mAh battery, USB Type-C port and runs Android Pie out-of-the-box. It also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button, notification LED, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM support and 4G LTE.

Nokia 6.2 specifications

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ ‘PureDisplay’ with waterdrop notch and Gorilla Glass 3 layered on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with 3GB and 4GB of RAM. Nokia 6.2 comes with three storage variants of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB.

For photography, Nokia 6.2 sports a triple-camera setup featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies.

Nokia 6.2 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, NFC and Wi-Fi. On the software front, Nokia 6.2 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 800 Tough. ( Nokia )

Nokia 800 Tough

Nokia 800 Tough as the name suggests, is HMD Global’s offering of a durable phone. Nokia 800 Tough comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The company says Nokia 800 Tough is drop protected and can withstand extreme temperatures. The phone is pretty bulky with big buttons and anti-slip grip. Nokia 800 Tough carries a price tag of 109 Euros (Rs 8,700 approx) and it will available starting in October.

The smart feature phone comes with preloaded apps like WhatsApp and Facebook. It also comes with support for 4G LTE connectivity and Google Assistant. In terms of specifications, Nokia 800 Tough features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of expandable storage. It runs on KaiOS and is powered by Qualcomm 205 chipset. Nokia 800 Tough comes with a 2,100mAh battery, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1 and micro USB port. It also has a 2-megapixel camera with flash.

Nokia 110

HMD Global’s latest Nokia feature phones come in two peppy colours of blue and pink, and black as well. Like other Nokia feature phones this one also has the classic Snake game along with four try-and-buy games like Ninja Up and Airstrike. Nokia 110 features a 1.77-inch QQVGA screen, dual SIM support, LED torchlight and FM radio. It packs 4MB of ROM and RAM. Users can expand the storage up to 32GB via a microSD card slot. There’s also a removable 800mAh battery on the feature phone. Nokia 110 feature phone is priced at $20 (Rs 1,400 approx) and it will go on sale starting mid-September.

