Home / Tech / Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 receive price cuts in India

Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2 receive price cuts in India

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 mid-range phones have received permanent price cuts in India.

tech Updated: Jan 24, 2020 19:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 7.2 launched in India last September.(HMD Global)
         

Two Nokia phones have received price cuts in India. HMD Global has slashed prices of the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 in India. The price of these two phones has dropped by up to Rs 3,500.

According to a report by Gadgets 360, Nokia 6.2 is now available at Rs 12,499, and the Nokia 7.2 at Rs 15,499. The 6GB variant of Nokia 7.2 is available at Rs 17,099. The new prices of Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are already reflecting on Amazon India and Nokia’s e-store. Nokia 6.2 launched in India last October at Rs 15,999. As for the Nokia 7.2, the smartphone was launched at Rs 18,599.

In terms of specifications, Nokia 6.2 comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ HDR display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor and packs a 3,500mAh battery. For photography, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel front camera.

Coming to the Nokia 7.2, the smartphone’s highlight is its 48-megapixel camera triple camera. This is accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. The smartphone has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ display.

Under the hood of the phone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with a USB Type-C port for charging. More features on the Nokia 7.2 include a dedicated Google Assistant button, rear facing fingerprint sensor, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

