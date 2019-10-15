Nokia 7.2, Nokia 8.1 available with discount on Amazon India, Flipkart

tech

HMD Global’s recently launched smartphone Nokia 7.2 is available at a discounted price on Amazon India. Nokia 7.2 was first unveiled at IFA 2019 along with the Nokia 6.2 and feature phones.

Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 3,500mAh battery and Android Pie. It has a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone also has a 20-megapixel camera up front for selfies. The smartphone houses a dedicated Google Assistant button and a rear facing fingerprint sensor. Its connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port.

Interestingly, Nokia 7.2 price on Flipkart remains unchanged. However, there is a Nokia smartphone with discount on Flipkart. Nokia 8.1 which received a major price cut earlier this year is available at an even lower price on Flipkart.

Nokia 8.1 (4GB+64GB) is discounted to Rs 14,499 from Rs 15,999. The 6GB+128GB variant of Nokia 8.1 in ‘Iron’ is selling at Rs 15,999. As for the same storage variant in blue colour it is available at Rs 21,999. At the time of writing this story, Nokia 8.1 128GB variant is out of stock on Flipkart.

