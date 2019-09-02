Nokia 7.2 set to launch on September 5: Leaked specifications reveal performance upgrade

tech

Sep 02, 2019

Nokia 7.2, HMD Global’s next mid-range smartphone, is set to launch at IFA 2019 tech expo later this week. Expected to be a big upgrade over the current Nokia 7.1, the latest Nokia smartphone is going to bring big improvements in the camera and performance departments. Nokia 7.2 is set to make its debut alongside Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 6.2 upgrades.

Ahead of the official launch, Nokia 7.2 has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website revealing key specifications of the phone. According to the listing, Nokia 7.2 will also come in a 4GB RAM variant. The smartphone is spotted running Android Pie and is likely to be part of Google’s Android One programme. The listing reveals Nokia 7.2 runs on an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz.

The latest leak is in line with previous reports that suggest Nokia 7.2 will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. There will also be a 6GB RAM model along with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The smartphone will offer a smaller notch on the front and a 6.3-inch full HD+ panel.

The biggest improvement is expected in the camera department as the phone is rumoured to come with a triple-rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor. One of the cameras will also bring 120-degree wide-angle support. Just like other Nokia phones, Nokia 7.2 will come with Carl Zeiss optics.

In comparison, Nokia 7.1 comes with older notch design and Full-HD+ 5.84-inch PureView screen. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s low-end Snapdragon 636 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Camera specifications include 12-megapixel primary sensor and 5-megapixel secondary sensor.

Other important features of Nokia 7.1 include Gorilla Glass 3, Android Pie, 3,060mAh battery, and 8-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 7.1 is currently available online for Rs 12,999.

Sep 02, 2019