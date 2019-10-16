Nokia 7.2 to Realme XT: Top camera smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India

tech

64-megapixel and 48-megapixel are new normal for mid-range smartphones in India. But it’s not just about the camera sensors but overall optimisations as well. Fortunately, some of the latest smartphones under Rs 20,000 in India perform this task very well. The experience has gotten better with a lot of software-driven features and optimisations. Here are our top five picks for the best camera phones in India under Rs 20,000.

Nokia 7.2

HMD Global’s new Nokia 7.2 is one of the best camera phones in India under Rs 20,000. The smartphone comes with three rear cameras featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. Nokia 7.2 also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Other key specifications of the phone include 6.3-inch full HD+ display, stock Android, Snapdragon 660 processor, and up to 6GB of RAM. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Price: Rs 18,599 (base)

Realme XT

Prior to Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Realme XT has been the only mid-range phone to offer 64-megapixel rear camera. The phone has a quad camera setup. Other three sensors on the phone are 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor and 2-megapixel macro lens. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera. Other key specifications of Realme XT include Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, 4,000mAh battery, up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage. Price: Rs 15,999 (base)

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is a tested performer. With 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor, it has been one of the best camera phones in India as well. The phone comes with two rear cameras, 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera. On the front, it has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone features 6.3-inch full HD+ dot notch display, Snapdragon 675 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. Price: Rs 11,999 (base)

Motorola One Vision comes with 21:9 screen ( HT Photo )

Motorola One Vision

If you’re an Android purist, you’ll like Motorola One Vision. The smartphone comes with a tested set of 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. The phone has a 25-megapixel punch-hole camera on the front. Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ 21:9 display, 3,500mAh battery with Turbo charging, USB Type C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and fingerprint sensor. Price: Rs 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M40

As mentioned in our detailed review, Samsung Galaxy M40 is a solid Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro alternative. The smartphone offers three rear cameras, 32-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone runs on Android Pie-based OneUI and has a 6.3-inch full HD+ Infinity O display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor with up to 6GB of RAM, and a 3,500mAh battery. Price: Rs 19,990

Others

Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20 are some of the top alternatives you can consider for good camera experience under Rs 20,000. Xiaomi has also introduced its first 64-megapixel camera phone in India today. You can check out Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro full specifications here.

