Nokia 7.2 to Xiaomi Mi A3, top Android smartphones that became cheaper this month

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 20:06 IST

As the New Year kicks off, smartphone companies are gearing up to refresh their lineup with new phones. This also means the older generation phones will get big price cuts across categories. Already, we have a number of top budget smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi and HMD Global announcing price cuts for their phones. Let’s take a look.

Xiaomi Mi A3

There are plenty of reasons to invest in Xiaomi’s Mi A3 -- stock Android experience, contemporary design, and the return of 3.5mm headphone jack. The Mi A3 is now available at a starting price of Rs 11,999 (4GB) across all platforms. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM has also received a price cut and is now available for Rs 14,999. The two variants were earlier available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 15,999 respectively. The offer is available on mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

Nokia 6.2

HMD Global’s Nokia 6.2 is now available online for Rs 12,499, down from the original launch price of Rs 15,999. Launched in October last year, Nokia 6.2 is aimed at the mid-range segment. The phone offers near stock Android experience via Android One platform, triple rear cameras (16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor), and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone also comes with a 6.53-inch full HD+ HDR display.

Nokia 7.2

Another HMD Global smartphone to receive a price cut in India is Nokia 7.2. The smartphone is now available for a starting price of Rs 15,499. The top-end model featuring 6GB RAM can be purchased for 17,099. The phone was earlier available online for a starting price of Rs 18,599.

Nokia 7.2 comes with three rear cameras including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. It has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It features a 6.53-inch full HD+ display. Other important features of the phone include 3,500mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, and Snapdragon 660 processor. It also runs on Android One platform.

Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro has received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The 4GB, 64GB and 6GB, 64GB variants are now available for Rs 12,999 and Rs 13,999 respectively. Both the models were earlier selling for Rs 13,999 and Rs 14,999. The top-end model featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for Rs 15,999, down from the older price of Rs 16,999.

Realme 5 Pro had launched in India in August last year. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ screen. It has four rear cameras including 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, 2-megapixel macro sensor, and 2-megapixel portrait sensor.

