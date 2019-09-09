Nokia 7.2 vs Nokia 6.2: Price, specifications, features comparison

tech

HMD Global last week refreshed its mid-range and budget smartphone series with two new smartphones, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2. The latest smartphones succeed HMD Global’s 2018 Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 6.1 smartphones. Announced at IFA 2019 in Berlin, Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are priced at 299 Euros (Rs 23,700 approx) and 199 Euros (Rs 15,700 approx) respectively.

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 s are based on Android One which means users will receive guaranteed security updates for three years and OS upgrades for at least two years. Here’s a comparison between the two latest Nokia smartphones.

Display and design

Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 look very similar to each other. Both Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 come with a similar design with a waterdrop-like notch on the front. The smartphones also come with a circular camera module on the back with a fingerprint sensor.

Nokia 7.2 measures 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25mm and weighs 180 grams. It comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ PureDisplay. Nokia 6.2 has the same dimensions - 159.92 x 75.15 x 8.25mm and weighs about 180 grams. On the front, it has the same 6.3-inch FHD+ with PureDisplay. While Nokia 7.2 is available in Charcoal, Cyan Green, and Ice colour options, Nokia 6.2 comes in Ceramic Black and Ice colour options.

Camera

Nokia 7.2 offers superior camera specifications – 48-megapixel ½-inch Quad Pixel, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. On the front, Nokia 7.2 has a 20-megapixel Quad Pixel selfie camera. Nokia 7.2 also offers Zeiss optics.

Nokia 6.2 also a triple-rear camera setup but comes with 16-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel with an ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Nokia 7.2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM. The phone comes with 64/128GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. The phone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 runs on inferior Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor 3GB/4GB of RAM. The phone comes in three storage variants – 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

