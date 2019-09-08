Nokia 7.2 launched at IFA 2019: Here’s how it compares with Nokia 7.1

tech

HMD Global earlier this week introduced a range of new smartphones along with a 2720 flip phone, and Nokia 800 Tough and 110 feature phones. Unveiled at the IFA 2019 conference in Berlin, HMD Global’s new Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 smartphones are expected to launch in India soon.

Nokia 7.2, the most premium of the lot, will succeed Nokia 7.1 which is currently available in India for Rs 12,999. Nokia 7.2 has launched in Europe for a starting price of 299 Euros (Rs 23,700 approx). Let’s compare the two phones in terms of specifications, and features

Design and display

Nokia 7.2 comes with a refreshed design, especially the front design. The latest smartphone offers a smaller dewdrop notch compared to the boatshaped notch on the predecessor, Nokia 7.1. On the back, Nokia 7.2 has a circular camera module – similar to Motorola’s crown design on Moto phones. The older model has a vertical camera setup. Nokia 7.2 has a bigger 6.3-inch full HD+ PureView display whereas the older model has a 5.84-inch full HD+ display. Both the phones have glass finish on the rear panel.

Camera

Nokia 7.2 comes with improved camera specifications as well. The smartphone offers a 48-megapixel primary camera (quad-pixel technology), 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 7.1 offers two rear cameras including a 12-megapixel sensor and 5-megapixel sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Performance

Nokia 7.2 doesn’t go big on faster SoCs. From Nokia 7.1’s Snapdragon 636, it has been upgraded to Snapdragon 660 – a chipset mostly found in sub Rs 15,000 phones in India. Nokia 7.2 has 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB built-in storage. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB. The older model had 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB built-in storage and support for up to 400GB expandable storage. Nokia 7.2 is powered by 3500 mAh battery whereas the Nokia 7.1 has a 3,060mAh battery. Common set of specifications include Android 9 Pie (Android One), 4G VoLTE, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C.

