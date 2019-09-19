Nokia 7.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which 48-megapixel camera phone you should buy

tech

HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia 7.2 smartphone in India. The first 48-megapixel Nokia phone from HMD Global will go on sale in India on September 23 at a starting price of Rs 18,599. A higher end model of Nokia 7.2 will be available for Rs 19,599.

Nokia 7.2 will be competing with a range of mid-range Android smartphones, especially the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Xiaomi phone is available online at a starting price of Rs 13,999. Let’s compare the two smartphone in terms of their specifications and features.

Nokia 7.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Design and display

Nokia 7.2 looks quite different from the recent Nokia phones, especially because of the circular camera module on the back. Reminiscent to older Lumia phones, Nokia 7.2 offers a triple-rear camera setup on a glass back panel. On the front it has a dewdrop-like notch. Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with PureDisplay and HDR support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a glass back panel as well but doesn’t have a triple-rear camera setup. Instead it offers a dual camera setup in a vertically aligned module on the left top corner. The front has a 6.3-inch full HD display with dot notch on the top.

Camera

The triple-rear camera configuration on Nokia 7.2 is – 48-MP 1/2-inch Quad Pixel, 5-megapixel depth sensor, and 8-megapixel sensor with ultra-wide lens. The camera is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front Nokia 7.2 has 20-megapixel camera. The camera supports Zeiss Optics.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual camera combination. On the front Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. While we’re yet to review Nokia 7.2 camera, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro’s is quite impressive as explained in our detailed review.

Performance

While Nokia 7.2 has an upper hand in the design and camera departments, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro gains in the performance. Nokia 7.2 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. On the software front, Nokia 7.2 offers Android Pie out-of-the-box and is scheduled to receive Android 10 update in the future.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB built in storage. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. On the software front it runs on custom MIUI based on Android Pie.

Takeaway,

Nokia 7.2 brings a refreshing design for mid-range phones. It also has more camera sensors on board. Android purists will love the near stock Android software on the phone. But if you care about the performance more, you may consider Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro which offers higher storage options, better processor at much lower price. Its 48-megapixel camera is also much better than the competition. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB, and 6GB+128GB models are available for Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999, and Rs 16,999.

