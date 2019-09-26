Nokia 7.2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro: Price, specifications, features comparison

tech

Nokia 7.2 is now available in India. The latest HMD Global smartphone comes with a range of improvements over the predecessor, Nokia 7.1. It’s also the first Nokia smartphone with 48-megapixel rear camera. With price starting at Rs 18,599, Nokia 7.2 will be competing with a range of mid-range smartphones, especially the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is also Xiaomi’s first 48-megapixel rear camera phone. The smartphone, however, is available at a much lower price, Rs 13,999 (base model). Here’s a comparison between the latest Nokia phone and Xiaomi’s popular mid-ranger.

Design and display

Nokia 7.2 is one of the best looking phones under Rs 20,000. The phone has a glass panel on the back with matte finish. There’s also a circular camera module housing as many as three sensors. The front has a 6.3-inch full HD+ HDR display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display has a dewdrop-like notch on the top.

Xiaomi refreshed the design philosophy with its Redmi Note 7 series. The Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a glass back panel with gradient colours. The phone has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display on the front with dot notch on the top. The screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The back panel has vertically aligned dual cameras.

Camera

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with two rear cameras – 48-megapixel (Sony IMX586 sensor) and 5-megapixel sensor. The camera supports PDAF, f/1.79 aperture lens, Auto HDR, and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. On the front, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has 13-megapixel selfie camera with AI portrait mode.

Nokia 7.2 edges out Redmi Note 7 Pro in the camera department with as many as three sensors. Nokia 7.2 has 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. On the front, Nokia 7.2 has 20-megapixel quad pixel selfie camera. Zeiss Optics support brings much better quality across daylight and lowlight settings. The depth mode on Nokia 7.2 is also far better.

Redmi Note 7 Pro is one of the cheapest 48MP camera phones in India ( HT Photo )

Performance

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has an upper hand here with a faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor. The phone comes with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro runs on custom MIUI based on Android Pie.

Nokia 7.2 relies on an inferior Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Nokia 7.2 delivers stock Android experience – runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and is confirmed to receive Android 10 in the near future. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant launcher on the left edge of the phone.

Takeaway,

Nokia 7.2 will appeal to customers looking for a smarter looking phone with great cameras. Android purists will love the vanilla experience on the phone. But if want better performance and don’t mind using Xiaomi’s custom MIUI, Redmi Note 7 Pro is worth considering. The Xiaomi phone is also much cheaper than Nokia 7.2. Some of the popular under Rs 20,000 phones are Realme X, Realme 5 Pro and Motorola One Action.

