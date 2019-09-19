Nokia 7.2 with 48-megapixel camera launched in India: Price, specifications, features

tech

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:51 IST

HMD Global on Thursday announced the launch of Nokia 7.2 in India. Set to go on sale on September 23, Nokia 7.2 will be available via Nokia.com and Flipkart at a starting price of Rs 18,599 for the 4GB, 64GB variant. The top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 19,599. The smartphone will be available in Charcoal and Cyan Green colour options.

Nokia 7.2: Offers for online, retail

Customers purchasing Nokia 7.2 from the company’s official e-store will receive Rs 2,000 gift card. The offer is available till October 31, 2019. Customers buying the phone from Flipkart will receive an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. Flipkart customers will also be eligible for 5% cashback on buying the phone using HDFC Bank Debit Cards. During Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, Nokia 7.2 buyers will get 7.2% instant discount. The sale starts on September 29.

For retail customers, HMD Global is offering 10% cashback on buying the phone using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards on EMI and regular transactions done through Pinelabs terminals. Customers will also receive 10% cashback on buying the phone through HDFC consumer finance.

Reliance Jio subscribers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 7,200 (via Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharge plans). The benefits include Rs 2,200 cashback from Jio, Rs 3,000 vouchers from Cleartrip and Rs 2,000 off on Zoomcar.

Nokia 7.2: Full Specifications

Nokia 7.2 runs on Android Pie out-of-the-box and will also receive Android 10 in the future. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Nokia 7.2 comes with 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port.

Nokia 7.2 sports three rear cameras on the back. The camera configuration includes 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. For selfies, Nokia 7.2 has 20-megapixel front camera. Nokia 7.2’s camera is powered by Zeiss Optics.

Other key features of Nokia 7.2 include dedicated Google Assistant button, rear facing fingerprint sensor, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.0

