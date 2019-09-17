Nokia 7.2 with 48MP camera to launch in India soon: Specs, expected price, and more

tech

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 18:32 IST

Nokia just teased the launch of its new Nokia 7.2 smartphone in India. Nokia 7.2 was unveiled recently at IFA 2019 along with more smartphones and feature phones.

Nokia’s short 16-second teaser highlights the AI powered night mode on Nokia 7.2. The video clip ends with the Nokia 7.2’s rear camera panel and in its ‘Cyan Green’ colour. Nokia 7.2 houses a circular camera module as seen on the Nokia 9 Pureview. In Europe, Nokia 7.2 starts at 299 Euros (Rs 23,700 approx) and it will be available by the end of this month.

Like the other Nokia smartphones, Nokia 7.2 is also an Android One platform launching with Android Pie out-of-the-box. The company said Nokia 7.2 is Android 10 ready. It will also receive security updates for three years and OS upgrades for two years.

Get ready to see the night in a different light. Stay tuned to #ExploreTheNight pic.twitter.com/6COmsLwwo9 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 17, 2019

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass 3 layered on the front and back. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor. Nokia 7.2 was launched in two storage variants of 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB.

Nokia 7.2 has a triple-camera setup at the rear featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, 5-megapixel depth sensor and 8-megapixel wide-angle lens. This is also the first Nokia phone with a 48-megapixel camera. For selfies, there’s a 20-megapixel front camera. Nokia 7.2 uses ZEISS optics and offers a new AI powered night mode.

Nokia 7.2 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with USB Type-C port for charging. There’s also a dedicated Google Assistant button and notification LED on the Nokia 7.2. Its connectivity options include NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM support and 4G LTE.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 18:25 IST