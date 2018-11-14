Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia X7 India launch date revealed: Price, specifications, features

HMD Global is gearing up for another big launch in India. The company is expected to launch its new premium Nokia X7 smartphone on November 28. The smartphone, however, will be launched in India with a different name, dubbed Nokia 8.1 or Nokia 7.1 Plus.

According to a 91Mobiles report, the smartphone will be available in India for Rs 23,999. Nokia X7 is available in China for RMB 1,699, which is Rs 18,999 approximately.

Nokia X7 aka Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus comes with a big 6.18-inch full HD+ display with 2.5D curved glass on the back and front. It also has a notch on the front.

Powered by Qualcomm’s new 710 processor, Nokia 8.1 runs on Android Oreo out-of-the-box and is expected to receive Android Pie update very soon. The smartphone has Adreno 616 GPU for graphics. The phone is available in China in three variants - 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. All the variants support expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card. ALSO READ: Nokia 3.1 Plus Review

Highlight of the phone is the dual-camera setup – it consists of 12-megapixel (IMX 363) and 13-megapixel sensors with Carl Zeiss optics and optical image stabilisation. For selfies it offers a 20-megapixel camera with 1.8um and f/2.0 aperture.

In terms of connectivity, Nokia 7.1 Plus has dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, and Wi-Fi among others. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery. ALSO READ: Nokia 6.1 Plus Review

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:16 IST