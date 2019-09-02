Nokia 8.1 gets a massive price drop, but should you buy it?

tech

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:35 IST

Ahead of its IFA event in Berlin, HMD Global has dropped the price of one of its top smartphones in India. Nokia 8.1 is now available for Rs 15,999, down from the original price of Rs 26,999. Note that the discount is available through the company’s official e-store and on the 4GB model. The 6GB model is available for Rs 22,999, down from the original price of Rs 31,999.

With the latest price cut, Nokia 8.1 is now competing in the crowded mid-range segment dominated by the likes of Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme. Should you consider Nokia 8.2 after the price cut? Let’s take a look.

Why you should consider it

Nokia 8.1 offers near-stock Android UI (Pie out-of-the-box) and is part of Google’s Android One programme. This means Nokia 8.1 will be eligible for at least two years of OS upgrades. Already, Nokia has a good record of keeping its smartphones up-to-date with firmware and security upgrades.

Apart from clean UI, Nokia 8.1 offers reliable performance. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM, Nokia 8.1 can easily handle graphic-intensive apps and games. As explained in our detailed review, Nokia 8.1’s 3,500mAh battery easily lasts more than a day.

Nokia 8.1’s dual-rear camera (12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors with ZEISS optics) delivers near excellent performance in daylight settings. The phone also offers OIS and fast image processing.

Why you should not consider it

Nokia 8.1 was one of the good looking phones at its time of launch. Since then, screen design has rapidly evolved and the competition such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 5 Pro offer much smaller notch on the front. At this price point, you can get features such as in-screen fingerprint and AMOLED notch-less display on phones such as Realme X.

The megapixel count doesn’t necessarily translate into great photos but more and new phones are offering 48-megapixel sensor in this price bracket. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro offers a 48-megapixel rear camera. Xiaomi’s other mid-range Android One phone Mi A3 also has a 48-megapixel camera. Nokia 8.1 may have a hard time competing with the latest models, especially in the camera department.

Moreover, Nokia is set to upgrade its 2018 lineup with a range at its September 5 event. For instance, Nokia 7.2 is going to get a big performance upgrade with a faster processor and a bigger battery.

