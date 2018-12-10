Nokia 8.1 India launch: Price, full specifications and features

HMD Global is set to launch its new smartphone in India on Monday. The company is expected to launch Nokia 8.1, its latest premium smartphone which was globally announced last week.

Nokia 8.1 Price

Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia X7 will be available in Europe for a starting price of 399 Euros which is approximately Rs 32,000. The smartphone comes in three colour options of blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel.

Nokia 8.1 Full specifications

Nokia 8.1 comes with a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone has 64GB of in-built storage which can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.

In the photography department, Nokia 8.1 features dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel cameras with ZEISS optics. The dual-camera set up features OIS, EIS, and dual LED flash. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Just like other Nokia smartphones, the Nokia 8.1 supports the Bothie camera feature which uses the front and rear cameras at the same time. The phone also supports Google ARCore.

ALSO READ: Nokia 8.1: Top 4 features of the latest HMD Global phone

Nokia 8.1 supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is part of Google’s Android One programme.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:14 IST