Nokia 8.1 launched in India: Price, specifications, features

HMD Global on Monday launched its latest smartphone, Nokia 8.1, in India. The new phone is a global version of Nokia X7 which launched in China earlier this year. Priced at Rs 26,999, Nokia 8.1 will be available in India from December 21. The smartphone is up for pre-order via Amazon India, Nokia online store and mobile retailers.

Nokia 8.1 Full specifications

Nokia 8.1 features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. Powered by a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor, Nokia 8.1 comes with with 4GB of RAM. It has 64GB storage and supports expandable storage up to 400GB via a microSD card.

Highlight of the new Nokia 8.1 is the camera. On the back it has dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors with ZEISS optics. The camera supports OIS, EIS, and dual LED flash. It comes with a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The smartphone comes with Nokia’s iconic Bothie camera feature which allows users to use both front and rear cameras at the same time. Nokia 8.1 is also one of the few phones to support Google’s Augmented Reality platform, ARCore.

For connectivity, Nokia 8.1 supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. A 3,500mAh battery powers the phone. It also comes with support for 18W fast charging. Nokia 8.1 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is part of Google’s Android One programme.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 19:15 IST