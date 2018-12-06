Nokia 8.1 launched: Top 4 features of the latest HMD Global phone

Nokia 8.1 aka Nokia X7 finally launched on Wednesday. The new premium smartphone which competes with OnePlus 6T will go on sale for EUR 3,999, which is Rs 31,900 approximately.

Nokia 8.1 comes in multiple colour options – Blue, Steel, Silver, Copper, Iron and hybrid steel. Nokia 8.1 is expected to launch in India later this month.

Let’s take a look at the top four features of the new HMD Global phone

Stock Android

Just like previous HMD Global phones, Nokia 8.1 also comes with near-stock Android software. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie which brings a range of new features such as adaptive display, adaptive batter and new user interface.

The phone is also part of Google’s Android One programme. This means Nokia 8.1 users are guaranteed to receive the latest security and software updates from Google on priority. Users will also be eligible for the next major Android update.

PureView display

Nokia 8.1 is one of the few smartphones to leverage the advanced PureDisplay screen technology. The screen supports HDR 10 which is said to deliver better contrast, clarity and colours. The technology also allows devices to automatically scale up content in standard resolution to high resolution. It further brings an impressive 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio.

Camera

Nokia 8.1 comes with a dual-camera setup featuring 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. The primary sensors combines Zeiss Optics to achieve 1/2.55-inch sensor with large 1.4 micron pixels for improved light capture. The camera also supports Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) technology and superfast autofocus. The secondary 13-megapixel depth sensor allows users to get better depth of field effect.

The 20-megapixel front camera is said to automatically adjust light for night-time selfies. It also combines four pixels into one large pixel to deliver higher quality.

Nokia 8.1 camera also supports Bothie, which allows users to shoot from both front and rear cameras simultaneously. HMD Global has now updated the feature with AI-powered 3D filters.

Performance

Nokia 8.1 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor. The chipset is claimed to deliver 35% faster graphics and 20% higher performance than Snapdragon 660 processor which powers phones such as Xiaomi Mi A2 and Realme 2 Pro.

“It also has twice the AI power, thanks to a multi-core AI Engine which combines a brand-new architecture for efficient performance. Qualcomm aptX audio support also means music lovers can enjoy high quality sound wirelessly over Bluetooth,” HMD Global said in a release.

Nokia 8.1 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

