Nokia 8.1 vs OnePlus 6T vs Oppo R17 Pro: Price, specifications, features compared

HMD Global earlier this month launched its latest flagship phone, Nokia 8.1, in India. Priced at Rs 26,999, Nokia 8.1 is one of the few smartphones in India to sport Qualcomm’s latest mid-range processor, Snapdragon 710.

Apart from a powerful chipset, Nokia 8.1 comes with a premium design. At the given price point, Nokia 8.1 faces competition from smartphones like OnePlus 6T and Oppo R17 Pro. Here’s a detailed comparison between the three phones based on their price, specifications and features.

Design and display

Nokia smartphones are known for their good looks and are a refreshing change from the sea of similar-looking Android phones. Nokia 8.1 evokes the same feeling featuring a glass body with metal frame. The steel/copper colour combination of Nokia 8.1 stands out the most. It has a 6.18-inch Full HD+ PureDisplay with HDR10 support.

Nokia 8.1 differs from the OnePlus 6T and Oppo R17 Pro with a boat-shaped notch on top. OnePlus 6T features a teardrop designed notch on its 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display. OnePlus 6T also flaunts a glass body with curved edges.

Oppo R17 Pro in radiant mist and emerald green colours. (Oppo)

Oppo R17 Pro has an almost similar-looking design like the OnePlus 6T. It however differs with an interesting colour scheme of radiant mist and emerald green. Oppo R17 Pro has a 6.4-inch display with 2340x1080 pixels resolution.

Performance

Nokia 8.1 uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone supports storage expansion up to 400GB. It is backed by a 3,500mAh battery along with support for fast charging. OnePlus 6T runs on the strongest processor here with a Snapdragon 845. It is offered with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 3,700mAh battery with fast charging support.

Oppo R17 Pro also uses the same Snapdragon 710 chipset with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone has a much faster charging technology called ‘SuperVOOC’ which offers 405 charge in 10 minutes. Oppo R17 Pro comes with dual 1,850mAh batteries.

On the software front, Nokia 8.1 runs near-stock Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. It is an Android One smartphone which means latest security updates and upgrades on time. OnePlus 6T also runs the latest Android Pie but with custom OxygenOS layered on top. Oppo R17 Pro has the older Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2.

Camera

Nokia 8.1 sports dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras with Carl ZEISS lens. It has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies. OnePlus 6T’s dual-camera setup comprises 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 sensor and 20-megapixel Sony IMX376K sensor. For selfies, it uses a 16-megapixel Sony IMX371 camera with f/2.0 aperture. Oppo R17 Pro has a triple-camera module where the third camera is actually a TOF depth sensor. It features 12-megapixel and 20-megapixel cameras at the rear, and a 25-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price

Nokia 8.1 carries the cheapest price tag in the lot with Rs 26,999. OnePlus 6T comes in four variants starting at Rs 37,999 and going all the way up to Rs 50,999. Oppo R17 Pro which is also offered in one model only is priced at Rs 45,990.

