Nokia 8.1 with Snapdragon 710 processor, ZEISS Optics launched: Price, specifications

HMD Global on Wednesday launched a new Nokia smartphone at an event in Dubai. Nokia 8.1 is the latest mid-range flagship smartphone priced at 399 Euro which rounds off to roughly Rs 32,000.

Nokia 8.1 will go on sale starting mid-December in the European and Middle Eastern markets. It comes in three colour options of blue/silver, steel/copper and iron/steel. HMD Global hasn’t revealed any plans for the launch of Nokia 8.1 in India as yet. Nokia 8.1 is the global variant of the Nokia X7 which was launched in China in October.

Nokia 8.1 specifications

Nokia 8.1 features a Full HD+ 6.18-inch PureDisplay with an aspect ratio of 18.7:9 and HDR10 support. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Also on offer is 64GB of in-built storage which can be expanded up to 400GB via a microSD card.

In the photography department, Nokia 8.1 sports dual 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel cameras with ZEISS optics. The dual-camera module features OIS, EIS, and dual LED flash. Up front, there’s a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Like other Nokia phones, the Nokia 8.1 also comes with the Bothie camera feature which uses the front and rear cameras at the same time. It also comes with support for Google ARCore.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 8.1 include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

