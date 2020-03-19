Nokia 8.2 5G, 5.2 and 1.3 to launch today: Expected specs, price and more

tech

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 13:56 IST

HMD Global will launch new Nokia smartphones later tonight. The first Nokia 5G smartphone is expected to be unveiled at this event, along with other phones as well.

Nokia’s smartphone launch event is scheduled to take place online at 4:30 pm GMT. The event will be livestreamed on Nokia’s official YouTube channel. Interested users in India can catch the event live at 10:00 pm IST. A total of three Nokia smartphones including the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 are expected to launch today.

From our corner of the world, to yours. Watch the Livestream on Youtube at 4:30 pm GMT, 19 March 2020. Be there with us. #NokiamobileLive​

📽️ https://t.co/TEFeUUaItf pic.twitter.com/2IV0dEUQN1 — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) March 17, 2020

Nokia 8.2 will be the first phone in the company with 5G support. It will also be one of the very few mid-range phones offering support for 5G. Nokia 8.2 5G is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The smartphone could also house a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and pack a 3,500mAh battery. Its pricing was leaked to be EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approx).

Nokia 5.2 will possibly be a budget smartphone with an expected pricing of EUR 169 (Rs 13,200 approx). The smartphone could come with a 6.2-inch LCD display, Snapdragon 632 processor and a 3,500mAh battery. There are reports of a Nokia 5.3 as well with a 6.55-inch display 3GB and 6GB RAM options, 64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery. This smartphone too could be priced around Rs 13,000.

Nokia 1.3, which will be an entry-level smartphone, is expected to feature a 4,000mAh battery, a MediaTek processor with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage.