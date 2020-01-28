Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3, and Nokia Original series detailed in a mega leak

tech

HMD Global is reportedly working on a slew of new Nokia smartphones. Expected to be launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next month, the new lineup may include Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, and Nokia 1.3 phones. The company is already rumoured to bring back another classic from the past as part of its ‘Nokia Original’ series. Weeks ahead of the official launch, key details about these upcoming Nokia phones have leaked online.

Nokia 8.2 5G

Already rumoured as one of the cheapest 5G phones, Nokia 8.2 will run on Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 765 chip. It is worth noting that the processor comes with built-in 5G modem unlike the Snapdragon 865 chip. According to Nokiamob.net, Nokia 8.2 5G will come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB built-in storage.

The phone is rumoured to come with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, 3,500mAh battery, and fingerprint sensor on the side. Nokia 8.2 5G is likely to cost EUR 459 (Rs 36,000 approximately).

Nokia 5.2

Nokia 5.2 is rumoured to come with a 6.2-inch LCD display. It will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor with 3GB, 32GB and 4GB, 64GB variants. It will have an 8-megapixel selfie camera and dual-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone is said to be powered by a 3,500mAh battery. Nokia 5.2 is expected to launch with a price tag of EUR 169 (Rs 13,200 approximately).

This is the 4th year I buy new shoes in anticipation of #CES and #MWC and it looks like this will be the best year yet! Found this stunning pair of limited edition #adidas #originals. This can only mean that we should launch a new #nokia #original @nokiamobile 😉 #ChineseNewYear pic.twitter.com/JJmizUg3ke — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 4, 2020

Nokia 1.3

Another entry-level phone, Nokia 1.3 will come with 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear and front cameras respectively. It will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is said to sport a Nokia 2.3-like design. Nokia 1.3 will have a MediaTek processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of built-in storage. The phone is rumoured to be priced at EUR 79 (Rs 6,200 approximately).

Nokia Original

According to Nokiamob.net, the much-hyped Original series Nokia phone might not launch at the upcoming mobile conference. The website noted that the company had planned to launch the phone around Chinese New Year but evidently, it has been delayed.