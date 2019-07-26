Nokia 8.2 could be the first Nokia phone with pop-up selfie camera: Expected specs, features

tech

HMD Global is reportedly working on a new premium smartphone. Dubbed as Nokia 8.2, the smartphone is said to be the first Nokia smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera. It is also going to be one of the first smartphones to launch with Android Q out-of-the-box.

According to a report by Mysmartprice, Nokia 8.2 will launch with a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The phone will also boast of top-of-the-line specifications such as 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. In terms of processor, Nokia 8.2 will rely on a Qualcomm 700-series chip.

The pop-up selfie camera also means the phone will offer a higher screen-to-body ratio as seen in the recent phones such as Realme X and Xiaomi Redmi K20. Nokia 8.2 is expected to launch later this year after Google officially rolls out Android Q.

The smartphone will succeed the Nokia 8.1 which launched in India last year. Available online for Rs 19,999, Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch PureDisplay. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB of RAM. Nokia 8.1 comes with dual rear cameras including 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors with ZEISS optics. On the front it has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. Nokia 8.1 is powered by a 3,500mAh battery.

