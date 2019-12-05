Nokia smartphone launch event: How to watch livestream, what to expect

tech

HMD Global has an event scheduled later today at Cairo, Egypt where it is expected to launch new Nokia smartphones. Leaks and rumours suggest we could be seeing as many as three Nokia phones incluing the Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 2.3.

The Nokia smartphone event is scheduled to start at 10:30 pm IST. The event will be livestreamed via Nokia’s YouTube channel and interested users can follow this link for the same. The livestream will be available through Nokia’s Facebook page as well. Nokia has so far teased its event but has been tight lipped on the upcoming devices. It’s also not confirmed if there will be more than one Nokia smartphones unveiled today.

Live life through your own lens. Join us in Cairo for the launch of something new. #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/8yCCnMRTiO — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) December 2, 2019

What to expect

Although nothing is official there have been multiple leaks circulating around the expected Nokia phones. Nokia 8.2 would be the premium offering from HMD Global with the smartphone expected to feature a 64-megapixel quad camera and a pop-up selfie camera. Nokia 8.2 could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730 processor. The smartphone could be offered with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage.

As for the Nokia 2.3, it is expected to be a budget smartphone going by its leaked specs and price. Nokia 2.3 is rumoured to carry a price tag of 97 Euros (Rs 8,700 approx). in terms of specifications, Nokia 2.3 is expected to come with a 6.1-inch HD display, a 3,920mAh battery and a 16-megapixel rear camera. More features on the Nokia 2.3 include near stock Android UI, Bluetooth 5.0 and a MediaTek chipset.