Nokia 8.3 5G, 5.3, 1.3 and 5310 phones launched with global roaming service HMD Connect: Specs, prices, all details

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 00:45 IST

After having to cancel all plans for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, HMD Global took a cue from all other smartphone makers and moved their launch online. In a live stream today, HMD Global, the “home” of Nokia phones announced three new smartphones, one a feature phone that will take you straight back to your youth and a ‘hassle-free’ data roaming service.

The three smartphones include their flagship Nokia 8.3 5G, the first 5G smartphone from Nokia, the Nokia 5.3 and the Nokia 1.3. The one feature phone on the list is the Nokia 5310 that has been inspired by the Nokia Express Music phones of yore. Nokia brings back one of their old originals every year, and this year it was the turn of the iconic red and black Express Music phones with the signature side keys dedicated to your music.

The last and final offering of the day was the HMD Connect, a brand-new category for Nokia, which is a global data roaming service.

Nokia also announced their plans to expand to Brazil this year and their partnership with the James Bond movie franchise - the 25th Bond flick ‘No Time to Die’, marked by an advert with the new Nokia 8.3 5G and a Kevlar case with the 007 brand for the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2.

Nokia 8.3 5G

Nokia’s first ‘future-proof’ 5G device is the Nokia 8.3 5G features the highest number of 5G New Radio bands from 600hmz to 3.8GHz which essentially means that it will work in any country across the world. It also comes with both standalone and non-standalone 5G combinations which operators are rolling out over the world.

With the Snapdragon 765G under the hood, the Nokia 8.3 5G uses Qualcomm’s 5G RF Front end module solution to condense more than 40 different RF components into one module. Nokia says that this makes the Nokia 8.3 5G future proof.

With a 6.8-inch display, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes with a PureView quad camera setup on the back with Zeiss optics - a 64MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 24MP camera housed in a punchhole on the screen for selfies. There is a 4,500mAh battery for power.

Inspired by Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G comes one colour - the Polar Night – a colour that takes inspiration straight from the arctic sky.

This device will be available in Summer 2020 for 599 euros for the 6GB/64GB variant (Rs 47,948 approx) and 649 euros for 8GB/128GB variant (Rs 51,951 approx).

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 is Nokia’s mid-range offering in this lot. The smartphone comes with four cameras on the back (13MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide angle shooter, 2MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor), an 8MP camera housed in a notch on the front for selfies, a 6.55-inch display, Snapdragon 665 under the hood and a dedicated Google Assistant button and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Nokia 5.3 also comes with a two-day battery life promise and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box. This device will also get at least two years of Android updates.

Available in three colours - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal in a Nordic-inspired design, the Nokia 5.3 will be available in April 2020 in a 4GB/64GB configuration for 189 euros (Rs 15,129 approx).

Nokia 1.3

For the lower range, the Nokia 1.3 comes with Camera Go and low-light image fusion technology along with Gallery Go. It has a 5.7-inch HD+ display and an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP on the front and a 3,000mAh battery.

It has the Snapdragon 215 under the hood and the Nokia 1.3 is one of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition) and will also be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

This smartphone will be available from April 2020 in three colours - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal - for 95 euros (Rs 7,604 approx).

Nokia 5310

Inspired by the Nokia 5310 Express Music, the new Nokia 5310 comes with an MP3 player and the FM radio, dual front-facing speakers and a 30-day standby battery with 20 hours of talktime, 2.4-inch display, a VGA camera with a flash on the back, 1,200mAh battery and dedicated music keys.

It will be available in a black and red and white and red, this feature phone will be up for sale from March 2020 for 39 euros (Rs 3,121 approx).

Besides these, Nokia announced the 007 branded special edition Kevlar Case which will be available globally at the end of March for 19.99 euros (Rs 1,600) for the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2.

HMD Connect Global Data Roaming Service

HMD Global entered a new service category with the launch of its HMD Connect global data roaming service. HMD Connect will let users connect via a hassle-free data SIM when travelling and have full control of their data plans.

Once you sign up through the app, you will receive a SIM card delivered to your homes for use. The HMD Connect global data roaming service currently works in over 120 countries across the globe.

HMD Connect will launch in BETA through HMDConnect.com with a Starter Kit including the SIM card, up to 1GB of roaming data, taxes and shipping at the price of 19.95 euros (Rs 1,596 approx). The 14-day global data roaming plan starts from 9.95 euros (Rs 796 appros) with plan upgrades starting from 5 euros (Rs 400 approx).