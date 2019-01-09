Nokia 8 Sirocco gets Android 9.0 Pie update: Adaptive brightness, battery and other top new features

HMD Global on Thursday announced the roll-out of Android 9.0 Pie update for its Nokia 8 Sirocco smartphone. The latest software update brings all major features of Google’s new iteration of Android, spanning from digital wellbeing to improved interface.

The Android Pie update on Nokia 8 Sirocco brings App Actions feature that displays the most relevant apps and in-app features for quicker navigation. Slices shows the relevant information of your most frequently used applications.

Adaptive brightness, as the name implies, automatically adjusts screen brightness whereas adaptive battery optimises the battery life of the phone by prioritising battery for the frequently used applications.

Under Google’s Digital Wellbeing dashboard, users can monitor and control their smartphone usage. For instance, App Timers allows you to set time limit on the usage of a certain app or multiple apps. Wind Down mode converts screen into grayscale mode.

Nokia 8 Sirocco: Price, specificationsNokia 8 Sirocco launched in India last year. Available online for Rs 33,000 approximately (starting price), the smartphone is based on Google’s Android One platform. It has a 5.5-inch pOLED 2K display with a 3D Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM. Other important features of Nokia 8 Sirocco includes 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel rear cameras, 5-megapixel selfie camera, 3,260mAh battery, and wireless charging. ALSO READ: Nokia 8.1 Review

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 17:49 IST