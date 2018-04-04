Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) launched in India: Price, specifications

HMD Global on Tuesday launched the latest Nokia smartphones in India. First unveiled at MWC 2018, the new smartphone lineup includes Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus and the new Nokia 6. The company also announced the launch of its exclusive online store ‘Nokia Mobile Shop’. Here, users will be able to purchase Nokia smartphones including the ones launched on Tuesday.

All three Nokia smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. As part of the Android One program, these smartphones run pure Android OS and will also receive scheduled security updates.

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6 (2018) pricing, availability and offers

Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs 49,999, and Nokia 7 Plus will retail at Rs 25,999. Nokia 8 Sirocco will be available from April 30 via Flipkart, Nokia Mobile Shop and select retail stores. Nokia 7 Plus on the other hand will be available via Amazon India. Pre-bookings for both the smartphones will start from April 20.

Nokia 6 (2018) on the other hand, carries a price tag of Rs 16,999 and will be available from April 6 via Nokia Mobile Shop and select mobile stores.

On purchasing the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Airtel prepaid users can avail 20GB of additional data on the first six recharges of Rs 199 or Rs 349. Postpaid customers will get the 20GB of additional data per month on plans of Rs 399 or Rs 499 for six months.

Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6 (2018) smartphones come with Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla Smartphone’ offer which gives cashback of Rs 2,000. All three smartphones also offer extended free subscription to Airtel TV till December 31, 2018.

Nokia 8 Sirocco specifications

Nokia 8 Sirocco features a curved edge-to-edge 5.5-inch pOLED 2K display with a 3D Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In the photography department, Nokia 8 Sirocco sports a rear dual-camera setup which is a combination of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel ZEISS cameras.

Up front, it houses a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.0 aperture and flash. As seen in Nokia 8, the successor also comes with bothie camera feature which uses the front and rear cameras at the same time. Nokia 8 Sirocco also comes with ‘Face Unlock’ feature, pro camera mode and AI imaging suite.

The smartphone is fueled by a 3,260mAh battery along with support for fast charging, claimed to charge up to 50% in 30 minutes. It also supports Qi wireless charging, and IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications

Nokia 7 Plus flaunts a 6-inch full HD+ Gorilla Glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Under its hood runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. In terms of optics, Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup of 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel ZEISS lenses with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel camera with ZEISS lenses and low-light capability. Nokia 7 Plus also comes with the bothie camera feature. The smartphone packs a 3,800mAh battery claimed to offer two days of juice on a single charge.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

Nokia 6 (2018) has a 5.5-inch full HD IPS display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass, and runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor. The smartphone comes in two variants of 3GB RAM plus 32GB of storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage. Nokia 6 (2018) features a 16-megapixel ZEISS camera with dual-tone flash at the rear, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera for selfies. Nokia 6 cameras are also optimised for the bothie feature. Nokia 6 has a 3,000mAh battery along with fast charging support via a USB Type-C port.