Nokia 8110 ‘banana phone’ launched in India: Price, specifications

HMD Global on Thursday launched two new Nokia phones in India. Nokia 3.1 Plus is the Finnish company’s latest budget Android One smartphone. HMD Global also surprised with the arrival of Nokia 8110 4G phone in India.

Launched earlier this year at MWC 2018, Nokia 8110 is the 2018 version of the banana phone which was popular back in the late 90s. Nokia 8110 is priced at Rs 5,999, and it will be available starting October 24 in India. In partnership with Jio, Nokia 8110 users will get access to 544GB of 4G data.

Nokia 8110 design

HMD Global revives the “banana phone” with the Nokia 8110. It has a curved body and a slider up front covering the keypad. You can slide the phone to answer an incoming a call and close it to end the call.

Nokia 8110 4G feature phone is available in two colour options of ‘Traditional Black’ and ‘Banana Yellow’.

Nokia 8110 specifications

Nokia 8110 features a 2.4-inch QGVA curved display, and runs on Qualcomm’s MSM8905 dual-core processor under its hood. It comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage. In the camera department, Nokia 8110 features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 8110 include 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia 8110 packs a 1,500mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to 25 days of standby time. 48 hours of music playback, and up to 6.1 hours of video playback. On the software front, the phone runs on KaiOS. After JioPhone, Nokia 8110 is the second to run on KaiOS.

Nokia 8110 features

Nokia 8110 is the new ‘smart feature phone’ in India after the JioPhone and JioPhone 2. It comes with access to an app store for apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. You can also play pre-loaded games and download more on the device. Nokia 8110 can also be used as a Wi-Fi hotspot. Like Nokia 3310, this device also features the revamped Snake game.

