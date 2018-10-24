Nokia 8110 ‘banana phone’ goes on sale in India, priced at Rs 5,999

HMD Global on Wednesday announced the availability of its Nokia 8110 smartphone in India. Dubbed as ‘banana phone’, the new Nokia device will be available across mobile retailers and official e-commerce store for a best buy price of Rs 5,999.

Nokia 8110 will be available in two colour options - Traditional Black and Banana Yellow. HMD Global has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer up to 544GB of Jio 4GB data free with the phone.

Nokia 8110 comes with the iconic curved body and a slider on the front that covers the keyboard. To answer/disconnect an incoming call, users need to move the slider. The smart feature phone comes with apps like Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. It also has the revamped Snake game.

Nokia 8110 redux runs on KaiOS which also powers other popular smart feature phones like JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Nokia 8110 redux also supports Wi-Fi hotspot. (HMD Global)

Nokia 8110 sports a 2.4-inch QGVA curved display. The smart feature phone is powered by Qualcomm’s MSM8905 dual-core processor along with 512MB of RAM. It comes 4GB of internal storage. Nokia 8110 features a 2-megapixel rear camera.

In terms of connectivity, Nokia 8110 supports 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smart feature phone is powered by a 1,500mAh battery which is said to deliver up to 25 days of standby time, up to 6.1 hours of video playback, and 48 hours of music playback.

