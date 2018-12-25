Nokia 8110 ‘Banana phone’ has a new competitor: Banana 6 by Jivi Mobiles

After launching Nokia 3110 redux, HMD Global earlier this year introduced a new version of Nokia 8110, also known as ‘Banana phone’. The smart feature phone is available for Rs 6,000 approximately. Indian handset company Jivi Mobiles has launched Banana 6 feature phone, which looks exactly like Nokia’s 8110. Banana 6, however, is priced at Rs 1,399.

Jivi Mobiles’ Banana 6: Design

Banana 6 is available in multiple colour options including black and the classic yellow. Just like Nokia 8110, Jivi Mobiles’ Banana 6 has a curved body and slider on the front that covers T9 keypad. The slider can be used for receiving calls and unlocking/locking the phone.

The feature phone has a removable plastic back cover which features hole for camera and flash, and Jivi branding at the center. The back houses a removable battery slot, dual SIM slot and microSD slot.

On the front it has 2.4-inch display with a T9 keypad and trackpad for navigation. The display is not a touchscreen. MicroUSB and 3.5mm headphone jack are located at the base of the phone.

Banana 6 looks exactly Nokia’s 8110 slider phone (HT Photo)

Jivi Mobiles’ Banana 6: Specifications

The feature phone comes with 2.5D Tough Glass on the front which the company claims to be break-resistant. It has rear camera, 1,000mAh battery, Bluetooth, expandable memory, and dual SIM (GSM+GSM). It also supports mp3 and mp4 player.

Jivi Mobiles’ Banana 6: Features

Banana 6 comes with traditional feature phone interface which you can navigate through the trackpad. The phone comes with wireless FM player which essentially means you don’t need headphones to listen to the radio. It has its own app store as well.

For games, the phone comes with Snake Cobra, Runner, and Brick N Ball. To download and play the full game, you need to pay Rs 50. You can play trial version of Brick N Ball for free though.

Other features include contacts app, a separate “My Files” folder, calculator, and alarm and unit conversion. The phone also supports mp3 and mp4 player but you need memory card to use these features. You also need the memory card to save the photos you’ve clicked. The phone also supports internet connectivity but the dated GPRS.

Banana 6 is available in multiple colour options including black, yellow, and blue. (HT Photo)

Nokia 8110 Banana phone

Nokia 8110 redux is a smart feature phone with support for popular applications such as Google Assistant, Google Search, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. It also supports 4G, Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi hotspot.

The Nokia phone has 2.4-inch QGVA curved display 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, micro USB 2.0, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Nokia 8110 is powered by a 1,500mAh battery. On the software front, it runs on KaiOS, the same software that powers Reliance Jio’s JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

