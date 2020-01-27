Nokia 9.2 to launch in first half of 2020; a Nokia foldable phone is coming as well

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 12:30 IST

HMD Global launched Nokia 9 PureView in India last year in July. The phone, as per the reports, was likely to be succeeded by the Nokia 9.1 PureView. Now, a new report says that HMD Global has quashed all its old plans and now, it is planning to launch Nokia 9.2 instead.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global will launch the Nokia 9.2 in the first half of 2020. The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The report further states the Nokia 9.2 won’t come with “Light camera technology”. Instead, it will come with a “great camera” that are backed by bigger sensors. The company could rope in an old partner like Toshiba for the same.

A separate report by Nokiamob.net, states that the phone is tipped to come with a bezeless display and front facing camera with either a 32-megapixel or a 48-megapixel sensor. Furthermore, the report states that the phone will fall short of a 3.5mm headphone jack and feature support for wireless charging.

As far as the launch date is concerned, Nokia Power User says that the phone could be launched in the first half of the year.

Apart from the Nokia 9.2, the company is also planning to launch a foldable display smartphone. The report by Nokiamob.net states that HMD Global could launch a Samsung Galaxy Fold and Motorola Razr competitor either in late 2020 or early 2021. Additionally, the company is also planning to launch wireless charger pods. However, it remains uncertain if the company would give a green signal to its launch. Lastly, the report says that the company could showcase a wearable device in Barcelona next month.

It is worth noting that HMD Global hasn’t shared its plans about its upcoming smartphones and accessories yet. And so, we will have to wait until MWC 2020, which is set to take place between February 24 and and February 27, to know more about the company’s plans.