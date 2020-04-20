e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Nokia 9.3 could come with under-display selfie camera setup

Nokia 9.3 could come with under-display selfie camera setup

Nokia 9.3 is also rumoured to come with PureView V3 display with 120Hz refresh rate.

tech Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Nokia 9.3 features leak
Nokia 9.3 features leak(HMD Global)
         

HMD Global’s upcoming Nokia 9.3 could be one of the first commercial phones to have an under-display selfie camera. The mechanism will allow the phone to deliver the full screen experience without resorting to accommodate a cut-out for selfie camera or rely on pop-up module. The technology has been in the works for quite some time.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 will feature PureView V3 display, an upgrade from the current display on the premium Nokia phones. The upcoming smartphone will also come with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch later this year. The smartphone is said to come with 108-megapixel sensor packed in a penta-camera setup. According to reports, Nokia 9.3 will have a 64-megapixel primary camera. The 108-megapixel sensor is likely to be an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

Just last week, Juho Sarvikas who’s the Chief Product Officer of HMD Global hinted at the colour options coming for the new Nokia phone.

“I don’t know whats going on here (as usual). I’m more like Polar Night and something new bold like we have with copper for lighter color…,” he said in a tweet.

Apart from Nokia 9.3, the company is also planning to launch a Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The device is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. According to reports, the camera configuration will have an ultrawide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens. It may have either a 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera module.

tags
top news
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
Centre objects to Kerala govt ‘diluting’ lockdown restrictions
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
India’s Covid-19 cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
‘Bizarre’: India dismisses Pak PM’s tweet on discrimination against Muslims
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
Updates| Manipur’s 2 Covid-19 patients cured, state is corona-free: CM
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
‘Fast bowler with a sense of humour’: Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
7-seat Hyundai Creta side profile spotted clearly in latest spy picture
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
Former Eng captain picks batsmen he would pay to watch, includes 1 Indian
5 Zoom security features you should know about
5 Zoom security features you should know about
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

tech