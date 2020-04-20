Nokia 9.3 could come with under-display selfie camera setup

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:44 IST

HMD Global’s upcoming Nokia 9.3 could be one of the first commercial phones to have an under-display selfie camera. The mechanism will allow the phone to deliver the full screen experience without resorting to accommodate a cut-out for selfie camera or rely on pop-up module. The technology has been in the works for quite some time.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 will feature PureView V3 display, an upgrade from the current display on the premium Nokia phones. The upcoming smartphone will also come with 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch later this year. The smartphone is said to come with 108-megapixel sensor packed in a penta-camera setup. According to reports, Nokia 9.3 will have a 64-megapixel primary camera. The 108-megapixel sensor is likely to be an ultra-wide-angle sensor. The smartphone is expected to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

Just last week, Juho Sarvikas who’s the Chief Product Officer of HMD Global hinted at the colour options coming for the new Nokia phone.

“I don’t know whats going on here (as usual). I’m more like Polar Night and something new bold like we have with copper for lighter color…,” he said in a tweet.

Apart from Nokia 9.3, the company is also planning to launch a Nokia 7.3 smartphone. The device is expected to come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. According to reports, the camera configuration will have an ultrawide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens. It may have either a 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera module.