Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 camera, colour details leak

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:41 IST

HMD Global is expected to launch two new smartphones, Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 later in August or September. New leaks have emerged of the two Nokia phones along with a tease from a HMD Global executive.

Starting with the Nokia 9.3 PureView, this smartphone is expected to house up to five cameras like its predecessor. One leakster on Twitter started a poll saying that the company is currently deciding on the colours for its flagship, Nokia 9.3 PureView. Juho Sarvikas who’s the Chief Product Officer of HMD Global replied to the tweet saying, “I don’t know whats going on here (as usual). I’m more like Polar Night and something new bold like we have with copper for lighter color…”

I don't know whats going on here (as usual). I'm more like Polar Night and something new bold like we have with copper for lighter color... — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 15, 2020

This is no confirmation to the existence of the phone but it does hint at it. As per leaks, the Nokia 9.3 PureView will have a 108-megapixel primary camera on its penta camera setup. The smartphone is also said to have a display with 120Hz refresh rate. The flagship phone is also rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor.

Nokia 7.3 which is also expected to debut with the Nokia 9.3 PureView, has been leaked as well with its camera details revealed. The smartphone could house a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor. Some reports suggest a 64-megapixel primary sensor for the Nokia 7.3. This would be accompanied by an ultrawide angle lens, depth sensor and a macro lens. For selfies, Nokia 7.3 is said to house either a 24-megapixel or 32-megapixel sensor.