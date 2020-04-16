e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Nokia 9.3 PureView to feature 120Hz display, 108MP rear camera

Nokia 9.3 PureView to feature 120Hz display, 108MP rear camera

The smartphone maker had reportedly experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper.

tech Updated: Apr 16, 2020 23:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Helsinki
The smartphone maker had reportedly experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper.
The smartphone maker had reportedly experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper.(REUTERS)
         

HMD Global, that makes and sells Nokia-branded phones, is likely to launch flagship ‘Nokia 9.3 PureView’ in the second half of this year and a new report claims that the device will feature a 108MP Samsung-made primary camera and a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The smartphone maker had also experimented with 24MP, 20MP and 48MP sensors for the Nokia 9.3 PureView, before landing on the 108MP main snapper, reports GSMArena.

Talking about the display tech, it is unclear at the moment whether it will have an OLED panel or LCD panel, although the OLED panel is more likely, the report added.

Also read: Nokia 9.3 PureView, Nokia 7.3 camera, colour details leak

The device is also expected to have a traditional camera setup, instead of the insane 9-lens, simultaneous no rear camera setup that was found on the original Nokia 9 PureView.

The device may include a Snapdragon 865 processor, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and an under-selfie or pop-up selfie camera.

The launch of the upcoming Nokia phone has been delayed a few times and the core reason is due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tech