Nokia 9.3 PureView with five cameras including 108MP sensor is coming soon

Nokia 9.3 PureView with five cameras including 108MP sensor is coming soon

Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch alongside Nokia 7.3 later this year. Here’s what we know about the new Nokia flagship so far.

tech Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Next Nokia flagship to feature five cameras on the back
Next Nokia flagship to feature five cameras on the back(Bloomberg)
         

HMD Global is working on a new camera-focused smartphone. Dubbed as Nokia 9.3 PureView, the smartphone is said to come with as many as five rear cameras including a 108-megapixel camera.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 108-megapixel camera is expected to be an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The website notes that the company is looking to refresh the penta-camera setup with the Nokia 9.3. HMD Global had experimented with the five-rear camera setup on Nokia 9 PureView last year. Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch alongside Nokia 7.3 later this year.

That said, Nokia 9 PureView launched in India in July last year. Apart from five rear cameras, the flagship featured wireless charging and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phone had a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For performance it relied on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The camera configuration on the Nokia 9 PureView includes five 12-megapixel cameras with two RBG sensors and three mono sensors. It has one 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Other important features of Nokia 9 PureView include 3,320mAh battery with Qi charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and IP67 water and dust resistance.

