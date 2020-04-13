Nokia 9.3 PureView with five cameras including 108MP sensor is coming soon

tech

Updated: Apr 13, 2020 13:38 IST

HMD Global is working on a new camera-focused smartphone. Dubbed as Nokia 9.3 PureView, the smartphone is said to come with as many as five rear cameras including a 108-megapixel camera.

According to NokiaPowerUser, Nokia 9.3 will sport a 64-megapixel primary camera which has optical image stabilisation (OIS). The 108-megapixel camera is expected to be an ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The website notes that the company is looking to refresh the penta-camera setup with the Nokia 9.3. HMD Global had experimented with the five-rear camera setup on Nokia 9 PureView last year. Nokia 9.3 is expected to launch alongside Nokia 7.3 later this year.

That said, Nokia 9 PureView launched in India in July last year. Apart from five rear cameras, the flagship featured wireless charging and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phone had a 5.99-inch QHD+ pOLED display and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. For performance it relied on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM.

The camera configuration on the Nokia 9 PureView includes five 12-megapixel cameras with two RBG sensors and three mono sensors. It has one 20-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Other important features of Nokia 9 PureView include 3,320mAh battery with Qi charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and IP67 water and dust resistance.