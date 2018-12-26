Nokia 9: Concept image gives closer look at the unique penta-camera setup

Nokia 9 is back in news. HMD Global’s upcoming smartphone has already created a lot of buzz after rumours and leaks hinting at a five-rear camera setup. The smartphone was expected to be unveiled earlier this month but evidently it has been delayed.

Ahead of the launch, Nokia 9 also known as Nokia 9 Pureview has made several unofficial appearances on the web. From key specifications, front design to live images, we already have some idea about what to expect from Nokia 9. Now, a concept image of the phone shows how the five lenses on the back may actually look like. The concept image is based on rumours and leaks thus far.

Posted by nokiamobile_official on Instagram, Nokia 9 is seen with as many as seven circular slots with two of them being flash and fingerprint sensor. The image reveals Nokia 9’s glass back panel with radiant finish, similar to Honor and other new premium phones launched recently.

According to reports, Nokia 9 will also do away with notches with ultra slim bezels at the bottom and sides. The top bezel, however, features mic and hole for the front-camera.

As far as specifications go, Nokia 9 will be a premium phone and come with Andriod 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and Snapdragon 845 processor. The front has a large 6-inch display (resolution unspecified). Other expected features of the phone include 4,150mAh battery and up to 8GB of RAM.

HMD Global is likely to choose the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona next year for the official launch of the phone. The smartphone is expected to be priced above Rs 50,000. READ: Nokia 8.1 Review

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 09:49 IST